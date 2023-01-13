Storybridge accepting children’s book donations for MLK Day event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge will be accepting donations of children’s books for their annual MLK Day event: Dream and Donate.

The event will be on Monday, January 16, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the United Supermarket on 45th and Bell Street.

United Supermarkets will be providing hot dogs, chips, and a cookie to anyone who brings books. Beloved children’s book character Pete the Cat will also be at the event to say hi to the kids donating books.

Drive-up donations will be accepted.

All the books given at Dream & Donate will be redistributed to children in Amarillo who may not own their own books at home via Storybridge Free Book Fairs at local schools.

For more information about Storybridge, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.