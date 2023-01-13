Quiet Weekend

Despite a cool start to our past few mornings, temperatures have warmed for Friday, and look to stay warmer for the weekend. We’ve seen 60s for Friday, 70s are expected for Saturday, but winds might be a bit breezier, with southwest winds picking up to around 10-20 mph. Sunday will be the windiest day out of the next 7 with sustained winds pushing 30 mph at times.

Looking further ahead, temperatures should cool next week, especially later, and by Wednesday, rain chances could return to the forecast with perhaps some rain/snow mixture left overnight.

