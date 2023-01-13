Palo Duro and Tascosa face off in district play

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday night, two AISD teams will go head to head as the Tascosa Rebels welcome the Palo Duro Dons to their home court.

For the women, the Lady Rebels are sitting at 1-1 in district play and the Lady Dons at 0-1 after a loss to a tough Amarillo High team. Coach Johnson knows this match up brings it’s own new challenges.

“Well Chris and I have been playing for the past 5, 6, 10 years when he was at Wellington, so he does a great job with his kids,” said Palo Duro girl’s basketball head coach, AJ Johnson. “He did a great job at Wellington and I’m sure he’s doing a great job now at Tascosa. He came to Tascosa with a veteran team. He has got a lot of kids that can play. They have two of the best guards in our district. They have post Avery Carter who was our district MVP a year ago as a freshman. So when you look at the talent that they have over there at Tascosa and Chris coming in with his experience, I think it is going to be a tough job for us on Friday night.”

For the boys side, this will be the district opener for the Rebels and the Dons. Both team had a by this past Tuesday, which means just an extra week to prepare.

“About 22-23 games thus far and we’ve been looking at a lot of different things throughout the season you know for this particular game. Again, we want to have a good week of practice, and apply the lessons that we’ve learned from our other games,” said Tascosa boy’s basketball head coach, Steve Jackson.

“They really, really put a lot of heart into their defense. A lot of pride on the defensive side of the ball, so I think right there you know you have to be able to hande their defensive pressure and exicute the kind of pressure they are going to put on you and take care of the basketball,” said Palo Duro boy’s basketball head coach, Jeff Evans.

Both games will be at Tascosa High School with the girls at 6:00 and the boys to follow at 7:30.

