Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year. (Source: Disneyland Resort/Artist Concept)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Deposed Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her
The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school...
TXDOT accepting applications for Don’t Mess With Texas 2023 Scholarship Contest
Storybridge will be accepting donations of children’s books for their annual MLK Day event:...
Storybridge accepting children’s book donations for MLK Day event