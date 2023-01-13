NAACP Amarillo Branch hosting day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NAACP Amarillo Branch is hosting a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

On. Jan. 16, the group is collecting monetary donations, blankets, warm socks, snacks, and notes of encouragement to build packages for seniors in the community.

The branch is also including a space heater for the seniors in the package.

Those who want to volunteer or donate are invited to the Black Cultural Center, 901 N. Hayden, from 10:00 a.m. to noon that Monday.

If anyone wants to donate before the event, call Branch Secretary Jerri Glover at (806) 881-6810.

Also, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, the public is invited to the 2023 Kickoff event at the Black Cultural Center to celebrate with branch members and find out how to help out this year.

