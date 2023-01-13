ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University is taking donations to stock its new food pantry for students.

Campus Life and ENMU Physical Plant created a food pantry on campus exclusively for students.

The food pantry hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Greyhound Lounge in the Campus Union Building basement.

“Over the years faculty, staff and students have requested a food pantry on our campus to ensure that some students don’t have to worry about food insecurity,” said Rey Coss, director of Campus Life. “The office of Campus Life, working with student government, secured a food pantry in the Campus Union Building to help students have a resource so they do not have to worry about food insecurity while they are trying to reach their higher education goals.”

To donate to the food pantry, drop them off at the Campus Life office in he Campus Union Building, room 104.

For more details, call (575) 562-2108.

