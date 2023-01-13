Who's Hiring?
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million

By Vanessa Garcia
Jan. 13, 2023
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico is giving $6.5 million for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion.

Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration awarded $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments.

“Investing in quality recreational facilities in important to supporting the health, happiness and wellbeing of New Mexicans in communities across the state,” said Grisham. “We are glad to deliver $45 million in funds for projects that will improve quality of life and recreational opportunities from Angel Fire to Anthony. My administration will continue prioritizing investments in projects that make a real difference in communities small and large, rural and urban.”

With this money, Curry County can create new or expand its event center.

