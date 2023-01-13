Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Community raising money to aid Athena, sister; offering reward in case

Flyers with information on the reward have been distributed across Cyril and surrounding...
Flyers with information on the reward have been distributed across Cyril and surrounding communities.(Source: NCMEC)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A reward for information in the disappearnce of Athena Brownfield is being offered by community members in Cyril.

The reward is currently at $1,000 for the “information leading to the recovery of Athena Brownfield and/or the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.”

Flyers with information on the reward have been distributed across Cyril and surrounding communities.

According to the paper, an account has been setup for the benefit of Athena and Adina, her sister, at the First National Bank & Trust of Chickasha in Cyril. Anyone who wants to donate can also do so at the branch in Chickasha.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 16th
Amarillo College releases schedule for inaugural baseball season
Curry County
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day