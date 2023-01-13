Community invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebration at Bones Hooks Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community is invited to a parade and celebration at Bones Hooks Park on Monday.

The parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at 900 N. Hayden St. and will lead to Bones Hooks Park.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the park, city officials and vendors will provide screenings and vaccines.

Some of the activities include hanging a wreath at 12:25 p.m., free lunch provided by Chick-fil-A, a performance by Amarillo Independent School District choirs, a vaccine clinic, and more.

Registration is not required.

