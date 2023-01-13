Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Community invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebration at Bones Hooks Park

Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community is invited to a parade and celebration at Bones Hooks Park on Monday.

The parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at 900 N. Hayden St. and will lead to Bones Hooks Park.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the park, city officials and vendors will provide screenings and vaccines.

Some of the activities include hanging a wreath at 12:25 p.m., free lunch provided by Chick-fil-A, a performance by Amarillo Independent School District choirs, a vaccine clinic, and more.

Registration is not required.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
NAACP Amarillo Branch hosting day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police...
Amarillo police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school...
TXDOT accepting applications for Don’t Mess With Texas 2023 Scholarship Contest
BSA hospital recently received it’s 3rd the daVinci®Xi™ surgical robot which will allow for...
BSA Hospital receives 3rd surgical robot, allowing efficient and seamless surgeries