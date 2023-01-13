Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo.
A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo.(wluc)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo.

According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman.

During the search on both properties, 383 fentanyl pills were found along with 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine, including two stolen firearms.

A warrant was issued for Chapman who fled to Texas.

Officials say on January 10, 2023, Chapman was found in Amarillo and arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school...
TXDOT accepting applications for Don’t Mess With Texas 2023 Scholarship Contest
Storybridge will be accepting donations of children’s books for their annual MLK Day event:...
Storybridge accepting children’s book donations for MLK Day event
Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening
It’s a prom night for those with special needs, celebrated worldwide, including here in...
‘You don’t know joy until you’ve met someone with special needs’: Volunteers needed for special needs prom in Amarillo
A new location promoting exercise and literacy
Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park