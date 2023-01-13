Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo.

According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman.

During the search on both properties, 383 fentanyl pills were found along with 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine, including two stolen firearms.

A warrant was issued for Chapman who fled to Texas.

Officials say on January 10, 2023, Chapman was found in Amarillo and arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.