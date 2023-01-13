City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here are the following closures:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16.

City hall and city libraries will be closed on Monday.

Solid waste services for residential routes and polycart routes, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.

Solid waste services for commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.

