City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Here are the following closures:
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16.
- City hall and city libraries will be closed on Monday.
- Solid waste services for residential routes and polycart routes, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
- Solid waste services for commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.
- Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.
