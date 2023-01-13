Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

City of Amarillo offices to close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo offices are closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here are the following closures:

  • Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16.
  • City hall and city libraries will be closed on Monday.
  • Solid waste services for residential routes and polycart routes, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
  • Solid waste services for commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.
  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.
  • Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million
Eastern New Mexico University is taking donations to stock its new food pantry for students.
ENMU taking donations to stock new food pantry for students
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Community invited to Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebration at Bones Hooks Park
Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
NAACP Amarillo Branch hosting day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day