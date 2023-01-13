BSA Hospital receives 3rd surgical robot, allowing efficient and seamless surgeries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA hospital recently received it’s 3rd the daVinci®Xi™ surgical robot which will allow for more efficient and seamless surgeries.

The hospital has seen great success with the other two and saw a need for another due to patients and surgeons loving the benefits they bring; combined they’ve performed over 10,000 surgeries.

“The main benefit from the robot is that it allows us to do minimally invasive surgery on people who previously wouldn’t have been candidates for it,” says Sam Kirkendall M.D. of BSA Amarillo Surgical Group.

The most recent addition has newer technology and benefits. Doctor Michael Lamanteer M.D. Internal Medicine at BSA tells us what makes surgeries done with the daVinci®Xi™ different from conventional procedures.

“The ability to manipulate instrumentation. with inside the abdominal cavity of the patient, for instance, is much more facile and easy for surgeons doing robotic surgery than it is for traditional laparoscopic,” says Lamanteer.

Before BSA received its newest robot, the hospital was seeing a backlog in surgeries because of the overwhelming demand for the daVinci®Xi™

“We have plenty of room now, with this by getting this new robot it’s really opened up the schedule a lot so we have a lot of room but I haven’t you know, the technology’s always evolving and changing and I’m very excited about the future and we want to stay at the forefront of it and you know, adopted as it as it comes along. Patients who previously would have had a big open incision, can now have a more complex surgery done in a minimally invasive fashion and there is a big advantage to the patient, from pain and wound complications and all sorts of different advantages associated with that,” says Kirkendall

The daVinci®Xi™ can be used for a wide-range of procedures, including:

Colon surgery

Coronary artery bypass surgery

Gastric reflux disease

General surgeries

Gynecological surgeries

Hernia repair

Pelvic reconstruction

Removal, both complete or partial, of the prostate

Removal, both complete or partial, of the uterus

• Urinary tract procedures

BSA Hospital says it’s looking forward to the future for more possible tech upgrades.

Being worked on by a robot may sound eerie or unsettling for some; however, Doctor Kirkendall has had over 1200 successful surgeries along side machines like this one.

He reassures us on what exactly the robot does in the surgery room.

“It is a machine that hooks up to the trocars that are put in the patient and then is completely controlled by the surgeon who is at a console next to the bed so the robot itself does not do any sort of autonomous surgeries, it’s completely controlled by the surgeon,” says Kirkendall.

The robot is said to be minimally invasive for patients, provide better recovery time, and better ergonomics for physicians, compared to traditional procedures. BSA Hospital says it’s looking ahead to possible tech upgrades.

“I think the data will eventually also continue to catch up even more, so it has for some of those complex surgeries regarding reduced morbidity for patients actually seeing complications being less because of the approach that’s being taken,” says Lamanteer

