Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park

A new location promoting exercise and literacy
A new location promoting exercise and literacy
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time.

“It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.

This is where you can blend walking and reading at the same time. So far users of the story walk have taken a liking to the new location.

“We started ours particularly the first one during the time of COVID. It was encouraging people to be outside and literature, and that still pertains to today we’re encouraging people to be outside and enjoy the outdoors along with learning to read,” says Krystal Groneman, Early Literacy Librarian, Amarillo Public Library.

The story books are interchanged every six to eight weeks and the next one will be in place February.

Krystal Groneman says the books they decide to use in the story walk are fitting to the season and a way to recycle old, tattered books since they have to be taken apart anyway to fit in the panels.

“We are re-purposing our books that would have either been thrown away or placed into our book sale area,” says Groneman.

“It’s definitely a best way to connect. Families out to nature read a story as they’re walking around the park and make it more interactive on their park visits,” says Long.

A new story book will be available to read on the go sometime next month.

