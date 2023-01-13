Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.

According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana on his face pulled a gun and demanded money from an employee and left the scene with a maroon sedan.

No injuries were reported from this case.

During this investigation, officials got a call about another robbery at a Sonic Drive on South Western Street at around 9:23 p.m.

Officials say the suspect matched the description from the previous robbery at the Dollar General, pulled a gun on employees, demanding money and left the scene.

Officers who identified the suspect as 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie went to his home at north Kentucky Street.

Evidence was found in his home to link him to the robberies.

Bursie was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.