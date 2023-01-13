Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening

Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.(wluc)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo.

According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana on his face pulled a gun and demanded money from an employee and left the scene with a maroon sedan.

No injuries were reported from this case.

During this investigation, officials got a call about another robbery at a Sonic Drive on South Western Street at around 9:23 p.m.

Officials say the suspect matched the description from the previous robbery at the Dollar General, pulled a gun on employees, demanding money and left the scene.

Officers who identified the suspect as 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie went to his home at north Kentucky Street.

Evidence was found in his home to link him to the robberies.

Bursie was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant
Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

Storybridge will be accepting donations of children’s books for their annual MLK Day event:...
Storybridge accepting children’s book donations for MLK Day event
The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police...
Amarillo police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school...
TXDOT accepting applications for Don’t Mess With Texas 2023 Scholarship Contest
Athena Brownfield is pictured in an undated photo.
Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues