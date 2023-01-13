Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy beginning in February.
The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy beginning in February.(Source: APD)(source: APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy beginning in February.

This is to help the citizens of Amarillo understand how the police department works and how officers perform their jobs in the community.

The academy will be taking place at Amarillo Police Department Jerry Neal Classroom (4th Floor), starting every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from February through beginning of May.

For more information, call Capt. Louis Sanchez at (806) 378-6170 or louis.sanchez@amarillo.gov

AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT Why A Citizen Police Academy? The mission of the Amarillo Police Department is to provide...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, January 13, 2023

