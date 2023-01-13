Amarillo College releases schedule for inaugural baseball season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has released the schedule for their first ever baseball season.

The 36 home games for the badgers will be played at Hodgetown. Games will run from February 4th through early May.

Tickets for the season will go on sale Monday, January 16 at 10 in the morning. They will be $10 for adults and $7 for children. You can buy tickets here.

Games will be played as doubleheaders with the first game a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning game (unless game one goes into extra innings). Tickets purchased will be good for both games on a game day. All games are scheduled to start at 12 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Concessions will be available for purchase by fans in attendance and all HODGETOWN stadium guidelines and policies will be in effect including only clear bags being permitted.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 16th (Amarillo Sod Poodles)

