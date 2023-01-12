Who's Hiring?
What happens to minors flying alone during inclement weather?

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For separated parents, flying children back and forth as a part of shared custody can be difficult especially if you’re not living in the same state.

Here in Amarillo, unless you are going to Dallas or Denver, you are going to have to connect and airlines have different restrictions which can be costly.

It can be especially stressful when you’re sending your child and inclement weather hits, possibly leaving your child stuck.

Family Lawyer Joe Marr Wilson said, “the recent problems we’ve been having with the airlines I think probably creates another level of tension in that regard and certainly something that parents that share custody of children are going to need to think about as far as making contingency plans.”

Airlines also spoke on it.

“Unaccompanied minors are allowed to travel only on nonstop itineraries or flights that stop, but do not have a change of planes,” Southwest Airlines said.

The airlines also spoke on stranded minor cases.

“We don’t have that information available, but the unaccompanied minor protocol is specifically designed to mitigate that,” the airlines said.

Another airlines spoke on unaccompanied minors.

“We had (an) unaccompanied minor embargo in place for much of this period which is a standard practice ahead of significant weather events,” Delta said.

Wilson says he advises parents to find alternate ways to travel going forward.

