United Way, New Mexico officials asking for volunteers, donations for homeless count

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - United Way and New Mexico officials are asking for volunteers and donations for a homeless count.

United Way of Eastern New Mexico and Clovis, Portales, and Tucumcari organizations are coming together for the Point In Time (PIT) for people experiencing homelessness.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development are conducting the PIT Count.

The count, led by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, is from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.

Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate items will need to call (575) 769-2103.

Items will be offered at multiple locations during the PIT Count. The deadline to donate is Jan. 30.

Some donations include socks, blankets, hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarves, nonperishable lightweight food, gift cards, wet wipes, hygiene items, and sleeping bags.

Drop off the donations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Clovis: Matt 25 Hope Center, 1200 N Thornton Street

Portales: Hope Ministries /Bride to Hope, 320 S Avenue A

Tucumcari: Huffman Counseling & Wellness, 108 W Center Street

