TxDOT hosting open house on Friday in McLean to explain proposal of bridge removal

McLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an open house this Friday in McLean to explain the proposal of removing abandoned railroad bridges.

TxDOT wants to remove the eastbound and westbound Interstate 40 bridges over the abandoned railroad track from BI-40 to State Highway 273 southwest of McLean.

This is due to wanting to bring the I-40 roadway down to ground level.

The public is invited to attend to view maps and other exhibits. Officials will also be there to answer any questions.

he open house is Jan. 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McLean High School gym, 600 Rowe St.

