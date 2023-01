AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police were serving a warrant in the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi.

The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad was also on scene.

During the police activity a couple of smoke bombs were deployed in the home.

According to officials, the person they were looking turned out to not be in the house.

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant (KFDA)

