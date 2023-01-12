Submissions open for Panhandle Mental Health Guide pet mascot contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Submissions are now being accepted for the Panhandle Mental Health Guide pet mascot contest.

Pet owners in the Texas Panhandle are invited to submit a photo showing their pet and to share how their pet has helped their mental health journey for a chance to become the mascot of the Panhandle Mental Health Guide.

Submissions will be accepted from January 11, to January 27. All entries must be received by the Panhandle Mental Health Guide no later than 11:59 p.m., on January 27.

Finalists will be determined by a public vote on Facebook, and one winner from the finalists will be selected by a judges committee consisting of local public figures..

The owner of the winning pet mascot will receive a pet photo session with Three Feather Photo Co. and an illustrated pet portrait by Valerie Wieners.

