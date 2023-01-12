Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Alissa Spangler and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Alissa Spangler and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Alissa Spangler and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball Coach:

We chat with the coach on the upcoming games for this season, how to prepare for a high ranked team and more!

Alissa Spangler:

We chat with Spangler about NFL, the players and more!

TPSN, Mike Roden:

We chat with Mike Roden on TPSN’s basketball coverage for tomorrow evenings game, Palo Duro vs Tascosa.

