Registration open for The Bridge free daycare training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registrations are now available for The Bridge free daycare training.

The training helps recognize, respond to, and report child abuse.

They are designed for those responsible for the care of children, daycare providers, school personnel, or parents.

Training start on January 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and January 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

