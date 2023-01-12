Who's Hiring?
Registration open for The Bridge free daycare training

Registrations are now available for The Bridge free daycare training.
Registrations are now available for The Bridge free daycare training.(The Bridge)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registrations are now available for The Bridge free daycare training.

The training helps recognize, respond to, and report child abuse.

They are designed for those responsible for the care of children, daycare providers, school personnel, or parents.

Training start on January 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and January 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register, click here.

