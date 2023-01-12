Officials: Suspect found in same area after earlier SWAT situation at N Mississippi

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has found the suspect hiding in a garage after an earlier SWAT situation in the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi.

Officials say the suspect was found hiding in the garage in the same block area where the SWAT situation was taking place.

Amarillo police has not yet released the identity or the charges of the suspect.

Earlier today, a SWAT situation took place in the area after officials tried to serve a warrant.

The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad was also on scene.

During the police activity a couple of smoke bombs were deployed in the home.

Officials then found that the suspect was not in the home.

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant (KFDA)

