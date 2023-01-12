Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Fire Department and Clovis police are investigating a house fire that left four people dead.

Around 2:18 a.m., officials received a call about a structure fire at Wallace Street.

Clovis Fire and police responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, officials found four people dead inside the home.

The identities of the four people have yet to be confirmed.

At this time, the case is being investigated by local and state fire marshals, along with detectives from the Clovis Police Department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.