Nice and Calm Friday Outlook

As one storm system tracks away from our area we will enjoy a period of nice weather with light winds. Overnight temps will still be chilly as we drop into the mid and upper 20s by morning, but tomorrow looks quite pleasant. Friday afternoon highs will be in the low 60s and we will also enjoy sunshine and light winds. Highs inthe 60s will continue into the weekend, but winds will be on the increase.

