Less windy as cool air drops in, first alert ends

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the windy storm system pull away, cool air drops in.

After a peak wind gust to 67 mph in Amarillo on Wednesday, a cold front has swung the wind from west to north and a weaker pressure gradient means a less windy day on Thursday.

Much cooler Thursday with a high near 40 and a cool north breeze.

After the cooler, and cooler feeing day on Thursday temperatures bounce back to above average through the weekend.

The wind picks back up on Wednesday. The current forecast is not as windy as the system that just came through.

