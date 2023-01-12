‘It needs to be a family based decision’: Experts speak on new childhood obesity guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children struggling with obesity are now being recommended medication starting at age 12 and surgery starting at 13.

The changes come after the American Academy for Pediatrics released new guidelines January 9.

Childhood obesity continues to grow says Amarillo nurse practitioner, Amy Upton, and according to the American Association of Pediatric, this is the first step in trying to improve the lives of young people with weight issues but it’s not a cure all.

It’s not ‘We’re gonna take this pill or we’re gonna take this injection and magically we’re going to be skinny and that’s going to be for the rest of your life’ it takes six months to make anything a habit good or bad,” said Upton.

The medicine being recommended ‘Wegovy’ is a once a week injection that promote weight-loss, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.

Many health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression can be tied to obesity.

Obesity affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S. and “obesity in the younger population it grows every year,” said Upton.

Among the four medical experts we spoke to, they say obesity should be tackled from all angles and viewed like any other medical issue.

“It needs to be addressed from the addictive side of food, how that works in our brain. What all options are available to patients food management and exercise,” said Upton.

Obesity affects nearly 20 percent of kids and teens in the U.S. and about 42 percent of adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts say many habits are developed starting at a young age, and are learned from family members.

“We’ve learned our poor eating habits and things from our family. We’ve passed that along if we sit at the dinner table and everybody eats a big portion, then you know that becomes habit too,” said Upton.

The health experts also say medication and surgery may help but promote living a healthy lifestyle as a family.

“We need to be aware of when it needs to be a family based decision ‘We’re going to make some changes in what we’re buying at the grocery store, we’re going to make changes and what we’re we’re fixing for dinner’ and have that available to them too,” said Upton. “It really needs to be a sit down conversation of ‘Hey, let’s look at the changes and what can I do to help you and you know, come at it from a family focus and not just you need to figure this out’.”

Upton also recommends speaking with your family doctor for other tools you and your family can use.

“It gives us more tools in our bag to to offer patients and their families to see if that’s the right fit for that patient along with calorie tracking and activity and just trying to make all that work together to benefit the patient,” said Upton.

Experts say the once-a-week injections and surgery can help in many ways, but urges everyone to make lifestyle changes for long-term effects.

“What people need to remember is this is a tool, it is not a cure. So it can help it can be helpful in curbing appetite. Maybe making it easier to pass on that afternoon snack. But as far as is it going to cure the problem of obesity, no,” said Upton. “Watching calories really paying attention to what we’re eating, being more physically active, you know, getting out from behind that tablet or that gaming system and getting outside.”

