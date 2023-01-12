Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off Friday with new fruity flavor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone with a sweet tooth will love this — because the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off this Friday.

With the season in full gear tomorrow, Girl Scouts are also introducing a new online exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally. The new cookie is similar o Thin Mints, but has a raspberry filling instead.

Along with the online exclusive cookie, others cookies on sale are Caramel deLites, Caramel Chocolate Chip, S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Toast-Yay, Toffee-tastic, Do-si-dos, Adventurefuls, and Shortbread.

Cookies can be bought online or at Girl Scout cookie booths.

Sales are from Jan. 13 to March 5.

