Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally importing wildlife items.
Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally.
The items had a market value of around $14,000.
Both Kazmaier and the prosecutor agreed to recommend he pay a fine of $5,000.
He is scheduled to surrender for service of sentence on Monday February 27.
