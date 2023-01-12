Who's Hiring?
Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges

A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally...
A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally importing wildlife items.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally importing wildlife items.

Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally.

The items had a market value of around $14,000.

Both Kazmaier and the prosecutor agreed to recommend he pay a fine of $5,000.

He is scheduled to surrender for service of sentence on Monday February 27.

