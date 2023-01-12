Dog dies in fire after saving teen owner from flames

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - As a Texas family’s house burned down on New Year’s Eve, they say a miracle happened when one of their beloved pets saved their daughter’s life at the cost of its own.

Jennifer Oleniczak woke up to a loud banging noise around 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. She ran to the back door and heard her neighbor yell that the family’s house was on fire. When she turned and looked out the door, her deck and the stairs were in flames.

She yelled for her husband and 15-year-old daughter, Jaylee, to get out of the house then grabbed her shih tzu dogs and six puppies.

“I started to run with them outside, but I tripped. So, I broke my fall, and I started throwing the puppies out onto the patio. My husband was already off the deck, so he was grabbing the puppies and throwing them off,” Oleniczak said.

In a matter of minutes, the fire spread to the point where she feared for her own life.

“Then, there was like a seven-foot flame, and I see my last two puppies catch fire. I screamed at my husband. I just yelled, ‘Oh god, save me.’ And all of a sudden, the fire just fell, and I jumped,” Oleniczak said.

As her husband and neighbors helped her up and into the street, Oleniczak’s daughter started screaming for the family’s pit bull, Ollie. The dog had woken Jaylee up when the fire started, helping her to get out in time.

“She said, ‘Yes, that’s how I heard the door because Ollie came to the room.’ She’s like, ‘Where’s Ollie?’ So, we couldn’t find him,” Oleniczak said.

The family searched everywhere for Ollie. They checked the burnt house, posted all over social media, looked at local shelters but found nothing – until Monday, more than a week after the fire.

“My husband went in, and he found him at my daughter’s bedside, at the foot of her bed like he had collapsed from the smoke inhalation. I just wanted to give him a big hug because had he not gone in there, Jaylee would have died,” Oleniczak said.

The family lost seven dogs in the fire, but they were able to save four. Oleniczak says officials don’t know what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.