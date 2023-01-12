Cooler and Calmer

Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see the return of some north winds in the area today (breezy at times during the morning), resulting in cooler temperatures, with highs only in the low 50′s. After a sunny day today, the clear skies will continue into the night, with lows dropping into the mid 20′s. As for tomorrow and the weekend, temperatures will likely rebound into the 60′s for several days.

