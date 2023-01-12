Cooler and Calmer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see the return of some north winds in the area today (breezy at times during the morning), resulting in cooler temperatures, with highs only in the low 50′s. After a sunny day today, the clear skies will continue into the night, with lows dropping into the mid 20′s. As for tomorrow and the weekend, temperatures will likely rebound into the 60′s for several days.

