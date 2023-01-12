Who's Hiring?
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

VIDEO: Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
By Greg Kerr
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live.

Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well.

The crew, fresh off the holiday break, was back in action in the North Heights area.

“We’re just trying to help clean up the community the best we can,” said Marco Lara, with Fuller & Sons Construction. “Do our part for the city because it feels like if everyone pitches in it’ll be easier to tackle the problem that is in the city.”

By the looks of it in the area of 12th between Adams and Jefferson, this is a problem.

The alley was littered with not only gobs of trash, but items like shelving, mattresses, boxsprings, and chairs.

“I feel like we’re making way there is a lot man, it’s going to take more than a few people doing extra week,” Lara said.

The most unusual item during this dump was a car hood that was destined for the roll off.

A NewsChannel 10 viewer, Angela, submitted a request for the crew to check out this area.

The sign clearly states “no dumping” but there has been plenty of it in this area of Georgia Street and McMaster.

“With all the trash laying around and I feel like the cleaner the city is the better we feel about living here, and being a part of our community that clean is our priority,” Lara said.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

Let’s keep Amarillo beautiful — it takes all of us.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

