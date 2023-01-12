Caprock Lady Longhorns seeking first district win against Plainview

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The district season is here in the Texas panhandle. The girls basketball teams are already underway and more of the boys start this Friday.

The Caprock Lady Longhorns are looking to pick up their first district win on Friday against Plainview. The girls suffered losses to Amarillo High and Tascosa to start district play.

Lady Longhorns head coach David Smiley knows how important this game is for his team as they look to get that first victory.

“I like our matchup with Plainview more than I have in the past.” Coach Smiley said. “Plainview is always a tough place to go in and win. If we can steal one there, I told the kids it would be huge if we could steal one there. I think size wise it’s probably the best matchup we have in district. It’s going to come down to those details and us being able to handle their pressure. If we can execute those things, we’ll put ourselves in a position to win.”

The Caprock girls lost by just four points to Plainview last season in their first matchup with the Lady Bulldogs. That game was last season’s district opener for Caprock.

