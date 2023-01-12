Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Caprock Lady Longhorns seeking first district win against Plainview

VIDEO: Caprock Lady Longhorns seeking first district win against Plainview
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The district season is here in the Texas panhandle. The girls basketball teams are already underway and more of the boys start this Friday.

The Caprock Lady Longhorns are looking to pick up their first district win on Friday against Plainview. The girls suffered losses to Amarillo High and Tascosa to start district play.

Lady Longhorns head coach David Smiley knows how important this game is for his team as they look to get that first victory.

“I like our matchup with Plainview more than I have in the past.” Coach Smiley said. “Plainview is always a tough place to go in and win. If we can steal one there, I told the kids it would be huge if we could steal one there. I think size wise it’s probably the best matchup we have in district. It’s going to come down to those details and us being able to handle their pressure. If we can execute those things, we’ll put ourselves in a position to win.”

The Caprock girls lost by just four points to Plainview last season in their first matchup with the Lady Bulldogs. That game was last season’s district opener for Caprock.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
Video showing a semi flipped on it's side at Lakeside area.
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene

Latest News

Amarillo Wranglers pregame during the national anthem.
Amarillo Wranglers letting student athletes in free on Friday, comic night on Saturday
Amarillo fighters host meet and greet.
Amarillo fighters coming together as a community at Legends Boxing
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Palo Duro basketball games.
Stream the Tascosa vs Palo Duro basketball games here
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Colby Williams, NFL Draft prospect