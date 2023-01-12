Amarillo Wranglers letting student athletes in free on Friday, comic night on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers take the home ice over at the Budweiser Bullpen this weekend for the last time this month. The Wranglers will be heading out on a long road trip that will span four weeks.

After this next set of games against the Odessa Jackalopes, their next home game won’t be until February 10th. The Wranglers will be having some interesting promotions for those two games.

Amarillo area student athletes will get in for free on Friday night, but you have to buy those tickets online before the game through the Wranglers website. That offer will not be available at the gate.

On Saturday, the Wranglers will be hosting a “comic con” night! There will be promotions and the team will be wearing special themed jerseys for the occasion.

