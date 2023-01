AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 team has responded to the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi about police activity in the area.

Officials say Amarillo police were trying to serve a warrant.

The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad is also on scene.

More information will be given once available.

Amarillo police activity in the area trying to serve the warrant (KFDA)

