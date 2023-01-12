The Amarillo National Bank releases economic forecast for 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank has issued its yearly forecast, stating inflation is continuing, home prices are rising, and bankruptcy filings are up.

The Amarillo National Bank Economic Forecast uses local, current data to show Amarillo’s strengths, weaknesses and predict how this year will be economically.

“We see the Amarillo economy slowing down in 23′, because the trend started about mid-year last year, we see that continuing throughout the year, this year,” said William Ware, president of Amarillo National Bank.

Many factors play into Amarillo’s economy, inflation and home buying have been hit hard, with mortgage interest rates doubling since 2020.

“Mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in decades. That’s going to be tougher on the consumer. Your mortgage is going to be more expensive, it might be harder to get a house because of it, and houses might sit on the market a little longer because of it. The housing market is going to slow down in 23′,” said Ware.

Inflation also impacts those interested in buying homes.

“Inflation’s going to effect home buying in 2023 for a number of reasons. House prices are up, mortgage rates are up, and home building is going to be up because the supplies cost more so all of those reasons are going to be head wind in 2023,” said Ware.

Though rates have doubled, mortgage loan officer at Amarillo National Bank, Kelsey Lloyd, tells us the rates are normal.

“In 2020 rates were at an all time low, that doubled since then, but we’re probably kind of studying out in more to a normal range,” said Llyod.

Llyod also states Amarillo was less impacted by housing prices increases, but it will continue to steady out along with rates.

Though Amarillo has some areas hit hard, the job market remains strong.

“Ag and energy. If commodity prices stay high, we’re going to be okay if we get a little rain, that’ll help the crops tremendously, and then energy price of oil is high and around here, the price of gas is good and that’ll really buoy the area in 2023,” said Ware.

