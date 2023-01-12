Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Museum of Art to feature European artist exhibit in the Smith Collection

Amarillo museum of ART
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is featuring an European art exhibit starting this weekend.

The exhibit, Achievement in Art: The Smith Collection, features paintings by French artists such as Alfred Sisley, Jean Baptiste Camille Corot, Eugene Louis Boudin, and others.

The paintings are of land and seascapes, French pastoral scenes by Daniel Ridgeway Knight and Julien Dupre, and Paisian scenes by Edouard Leon Cortes.

The art is late-19th to early 20th century French countryside.

The Smith Collection is at the AMoA from Jan. 14 o April 9, located at 2200 S. Van Buren St.

For more details, click here or call (806) 371-5050.

