AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire near NE 13th and Grand Street.

The Amarillo Fire Department says the fire is at an abandoned house.

Crews have knocked down the fire.

Grand Street has been blocked off at 13th at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

