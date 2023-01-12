Amarillo fighters coming together as a community at Legends Boxing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legends boxing is bringing together panhandle boxers and mixed martial artists in a way that you won’t find in many other areas.

“A lot of the gyms in most areas they have wars with each other.” James Shelnutt, the co-owner of The Firm Sports Management Group said. “Here in Amarillo, it’s a lot different all the gyms kind of come together legends boxing is a place where all the gyms come and spar.”

Fighters train at legends and coach classes for kids who are interested in joining the sport.

“We are like a family.” The owner of Legends Boxing, Tim Rodriguez, told NewsChannel10. “All the gyms coming together, we try to help each other out. Especially with the young kids. The kids that have been bullied. The kids that need a little self-esteem and the world can be tough on a young person, but we encourage them and help them build that self-esteem that they need.”

Berkenden Freeman will fight in the group’s first fight of the new year in Houston on January 15th.

“They’ve all done so much for me, so I feel ultimately the most confident I’ve felt in any fight I’ve ever had to prepare for. “ Freeman said. “I feel real strong real fast and just mentally ready and confident. I think that’s the most important thing when you’re starting to fight starting to look around at new things to try is just feeling comfortable and feeling at home and they do a really amazing job at making you feel that way.”

Their goal as a group isn’t just to come together in their sport - but to represent the panhandle as best they can.

“It’s basically trying to be 806 versus everybody else”. Featherweight mixed martial artist Ash Mallory said. “We’re just trying to represent our city and represent where we come from. The different struggles that we had. Express ourselves in the way that we like to express ourselves. This is our form of art. This is what we like to do.”

