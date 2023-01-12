Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole

Jerry Michael Morphis, wanted for violating parole (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Jerry Michael Morphis, wanted for violating parole (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole.

They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation.

He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a cash reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
Video showing a semi flipped on it's side at Lakeside area.
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized

Latest News

The Clovis Fire Department and Clovis police are investigating a structure fire that resulted...
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled.
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
Police said a part of Highway 60 near Hereford is closed due to a gas leak.
TxDOT reopens part of U.S. Highway 60 near Hereford
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Less windy as cool air drops in, first alert ends