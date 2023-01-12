Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole.

They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation.

He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could earn a cash reward of up to $300.

