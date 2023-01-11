Xcel Energy offering payment options for winter bills

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is offering customers a payment plan option for winter bills due to higher energy bills.

Customers who are concerned they might fall behind on payments are encouraged to apply for energy assistance or establish pay arrangements.

Programs such as energy assistance can help with the cost of monthly energy expenses and allow customers to allocate their funds to what is most important.

State-specific energy assistance programs are available, here.

Xcel Energy asks customers to contact a customer agent by phone if they’re having trouble paying their bills.

The company’s automated phone system offers pay arrangement options, which allow customers to divide their balance into installments to be paid over time.

These plans vary according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months.

To contact Xcel Energy call 1-800-895-4999.

