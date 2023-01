AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a one day course on Quickbooks.

It is next Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at WT’s downtown location in Amarillo.

The course will focus on learning how to use the program to manage transactions and help build a successful business.

The class costs $149. For more information, click here.

