Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

WT launching pilot programming to improve student’s well-being

The West Texas A&M University is launching a new pilot program aimed to improve student’s...
The West Texas A&M University is launching a new pilot program aimed to improve student’s well-being.(WTAMU)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University is launching a new pilot program aimed to improve student’s well-being.

It’s a part of a $300,000 grant from the Texas higher education board.

The program will have students build relationships and participate in school and community organizations.

The program starts when students return to classes, on January 17.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WTAMU hosting course on Quickbooks
Route 66
Amarillo, Route 66 partners announce events for June festival
Xcel Energy is offering customers a payment plan option for winter bills due to higher energy...
Xcel Energy offering payment options for winter bills
The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free...
Amarillo health department offering free COVID-19 vaccines at mobile clinics
Panhandle Independent Living Center (PILC) is offering a new support group for our ‘forgotten...
‘The family is the forgotten hero’: New support group for Panhandle military families