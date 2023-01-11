WT launching pilot programming to improve student’s well-being
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University is launching a new pilot program aimed to improve student’s well-being.
It’s a part of a $300,000 grant from the Texas higher education board.
The program will have students build relationships and participate in school and community organizations.
The program starts when students return to classes, on January 17.
