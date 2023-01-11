Worst of the Winds

Winds are expected to pick up area-wide today, prompting several concerns. First off, dry conditions and daytime highs in the 60s are prompting fire concerns as a Red Flag warning has been issued for the entire region. Blowing dust and damage from the winds are likely as well. Peak winds will occur this afternoon, then this evening into tonight winds will take a northerly turn with an incoming front. These winds will be stout as well, but as the front moves through, winds will eventually die down, leading to a quiet second half of the week.

