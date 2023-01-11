Windy Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A First Alert Day for high winds on Wednesday. West winds will increase through the day on Wednesday. Through midday and the afternoon sustained winds will be common at 25-35 mph, and will gust over 50-55 mph at times. Expect blowing dust. Wednesday evening a cold front will sweep south across the area bring gusty north winds and cooler air for Thursday. No precipitation is expected with the front, other than a few snowflakes from the Oklahoma panhandle north.

