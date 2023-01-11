West Plains girls and boys pick up wins over Perryton at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves boys and girls basketball teams came away with victories on Tuesday night at home against Perryton.

The girls team shined against the Lady Rangers in a 19-points victory, 52-33. Four different Lady Wolves finished in double figures. Star guard Dena’ja Agu-White led the way both in the playmaking department and scoring column, finishing with a team-high 13 points. She started the game on fire from deep with three first quarter three-pointers.

For Perryton, Analia Loera and Mallee Vela led the way in scoring with 8 points each.

The West Plains Wolves boys team followed up the game with a win over their own over Perryton, 75-60. The Wolves offense was powered by Jedd Phillips (16 points) and Ayden Rodriguez (15 points) in the win. However, Perryton’s Aiden Tarango finished as the game’s leading scorer with a 24-point performance.

