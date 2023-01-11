Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation
DPS are investigating a crash resulting a 16-year-old girl dead in Randall County.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27

Latest News

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here's why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit