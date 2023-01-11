Who's Hiring?
OSBI holds press conference for missing Cyril girl

7News remained on the scene of an overnight search for a young Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield, and was on sight for a press conference with the OSBI Wednesday morning.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Athena Brownfield is still missing after the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, the Cyril Police Department and members of the community spent the night searching for the young girl.

7News remained on the scene overnight and was on sight for a press conference with the OSBI Wednesday morning.

According to the OSBI, Athena was discovered missing on Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was located by a mail carrier wandering near their home.

Original Story | Cyril community searching for missing 3-year-old

OSBI officials say they are in contact with the girl’s parents, but at this time they are more focused on finding Athena unharmed.

Crime scene tape was put around the girls’ home on Tuesday night after a search warrant was issued for the home, which OSBI officials say is part of normal procedure.

READ | Search continues for Athena Brownfield in Cyril

Right now, officials ask any resident in the area to search their property for places Athena could hide and check any cameras for possible sightings.

OSBI officials say the investigation is still ongoing and details behind how Athena went missing will be looked at after she is found.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

READ | The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield

