Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

The latest on the search for Athena Brownfield

Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena...
Search teams worked with law enforcement and OSBI in Cyril to try and find young Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is on the ground in Cyril working to keep the public informed on the disappearance of Athena Brownfield.

New details in the investigation:

  • Athena allegedly has limited verbal skills.
  • She may have been missing since Friday, Jan. 6, according to flyers distributed by Cyril police.
  • The FBI is reportedly working with OSBI in the investigation, but is not physically present at the scene.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing Tuesday around 2 p.m. after her 5-year-old sister was found near their home at 225 Nebraska Ave by a postal carrier, according to OSBI. The carrier reported it to Cyril police, who requested assistance from OSBI.

Athena is about three feet tall and 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OSBI confirmed she has limited verbal skills.

Initial reports set her age at three years old. While OSBI updated her age to 4 on Wednesday morning, OHP officials and flyers distributed by the Cyril Police Department continued to say she was 3 years old. The flyers also said Athena had allegedly been missing since Friday, Jan. 6.

7News crews saw Athena’s home on Nebraska Ave. being cordoned off with crime scene tape around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The next morning, OSBI PIO Brook Arbeitman said the crime tape was not an indication of a crime, but rather a precaution to keep people out of the home.

OSBI is asking anyone with a doorbell or home camera to check it for Athena, and to search their own property. However, they ask people not to self-deploy in search efforts without checking in at their command post at Family Life Church.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, fire departments, volunteer organizations and search and rescue dogs are at the scene. 7News reporters confirmed with officials Wednesday that the FBI is working with OSBI on the case, but is not physically present.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger.
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Police: Officer shoots man with knife at Seaboard Foods in Guymon
A Stratford man has been released on bond after shooting a man in his home and fleeing the scene.
Police: Stratford suspect out on bond after shooting man in home and fleeing scene
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WTAMU hosting course on Quickbooks
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Former Hale Center teacher indicted, charged with enticement of minor
The city of Amarillo Public Health Department released its upcoming mobile clinics for free...
Amarillo health department offering free COVID-19 vaccines at mobile clinics
Video showing a semi flipped on it's side at Lakeside area.
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
DPS: 16-year-old girl was hit and killed while walking on I-27.
DPS: 16-year-old hit and killed while walking on I-27